Company News for Jul 23, 2024

Verizon Communications Inc.’s ( VZ ) shares tumbled 6.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of 32,796 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33,044.71 million.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY ) plunged 15.4% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. ( DAL ) tanked 3.5% after the company cancelled 600 flights as it struggled to restore operations after last week’s cyber outage.

Mattel Inc.’s ( MAT ) shares jumped 15.1% following news that buyout firm L Catterton issued a buyout offer for the toy maker.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.