Company News for Jul 22, 2024

Schlumberger Ltd.’s ( SLB ) shares surged 2% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.

Shares of American Express Co. ( AXP ) tumbled 2.7% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $16,333 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16,573.63 million.

Shares of Halliburton Co. ( HAL ) tanked 5.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2024 revenues of $5,833 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,950.62 million.

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s ( TRV ) shares plunged 7.8% after posting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $11,348 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,467.08 million.

