Company News for Jul 21, 2025

Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s ( IBKR ) shares jumped 7.8% after posting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.



Shares of Regions Financial Corp. ( RF ) climbed 6.1% after the company posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.60, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.



The Charles Schwab Corp.’s ( SCHW ) shares gained 2.9% after reporting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.



Shares of Comerica Inc. ( CMA ) surged 4.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.

