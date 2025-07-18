Company News for Jul 18, 2025

- Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) gained 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s (CFG) shares gained 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $0.92 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.
- Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) jumped 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $6.51 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 per share.
- Elevance Health, Inc.’s (ELV) shares plummeted 12.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $8.84 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.16 per share.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.Download Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.