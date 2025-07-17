Company News for Jul 17, 2025

Shares of Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) jumped 6.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s ( GS ) shares gained 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $10.91 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.43 per share.

Shares of The Progressive Corporation ( PGR ) rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.88 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 per share.

First Horizon Corporation’s ( FHN ) shares advanced 2.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.