Company News for Jul 16, 2025

Shares of Citigroup Inc. ( C ) rose 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 per share.

BlackRock, Inc.’s ( BLK ) shares plunged 5.9% after the company reported second-quarter revenues of $5.42 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.44 billion.

Shares of FB Financial Corporation ( FBK ) declined 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.88 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share.

CoreWeave, Inc.’s ( CRWV ) shares jumped 6.2% after the company said that it will invest $6 billion in a new artificial intelligence data center in Pennsylvania.

