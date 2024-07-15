Company News for Jul 15, 2024

- Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) jumped 5.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share.
- AT&T Inc.’s (T) shares declined 0.3% after the company revealed that customer data was illegally downloaded from a third-party platform in a major security breach.
- Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) gained 1.3% on the broader tech rally.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) shares rose 0.9% on the broader tech rally.
