News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Jul 15, 2024

July 15, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) jumped 5.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share.
  • AT&T Inc.’s (T) shares declined 0.3% after the company revealed that customer data was illegally downloaded from a third-party platform in a major security breach. 
  • Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) gained 1.3% on the broader tech rally. 
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) shares rose 0.9% on the broader tech rally.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T
TXN
CRM
BK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.