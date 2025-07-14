Company News for Jul 14, 2025

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. ( LEVI ) soared 11.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.

AeroVironment, Inc.’s ( AVAV ) shares jumped 11% after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a boost in drone production and deployment.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) rose 2.5% on reports that the company was planning to break itself up amid ongoing weak demand for its pricier brands.

PENN Entertainment, Inc.’s ( PENN ) shares tumbled 7.6% after the release of weak regional gaming revenue data.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.