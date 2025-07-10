Company News for Jul 10, 2025

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares gained 1.5% on mega-cap stocks having a good session.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA gained 3.7% after the planemaker said that its airplane deliveries in June had increased 27% on a yearly basis.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR jumped 2.5% on tech stocks rallying in the session.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH shares fell 1.6% on reports that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating serious malpractices in the company.

