Company News for Jan 7, 2026

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares fell 3.4% on oil prices sliding.

Shares of American International Group, Inc. AIG plunged 7.5% after the insurer announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino will step down.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s STX shares soared 14% on storage stocks rallying.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH gained 2% on healthcare emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors in the session.

