Stocks

Company News for Jan 5, 2026

January 05, 2026 — 09:14 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Intel Corporation’s INTC shares jumped 6.7% on the first business day of the year on chip stocks rallying.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company BA rose 4.9% on reports of a new $2.7 billion Pentagon Apache support contract.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares rose 1.9% on energy emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares slumped 2.6% after reporting weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries and slowing EV sales.

