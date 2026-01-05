Company News for Jan 5, 2026

Intel Corporation’s INTC shares jumped 6.7% on the first business day of the year on chip stocks rallying.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA rose 4.9% on reports of a new $2.7 billion Pentagon Apache support contract.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares rose 1.9% on energy emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares slumped 2.6% after reporting weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries and slowing EV sales.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

