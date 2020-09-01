Company News for Sep1, 2020

Catalent Inc.'s CTLT shares climbed 5.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA jumped 12.6% after the company implemented a 5-for-1 stock split effective Aug 31.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. AIMT soared 171.6% after the company entered into a definitive agreement with Swiss food group Nestle SA to be acquired by the later for $2 billion.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN shares gained 1.5% after the company received FAA approval to drone delivery of its packages to customers as part of its Prime Air brand.

