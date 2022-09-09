Company News for Sep 9, 2022

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN surged 18.9% after its anti-blindness treatment Eylea was shown to work even when applied at a higher dose at a longer interval between injections.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM gained 2.3% on a broader financial sector rally.

Casey's General Stores, Inc.’s CASY shares fell 0.7% after posting first-quarter 2023 revenues of $4454.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4480.4 million.

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME jumped 7.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of $0.35 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.

