Company News for Sep 9, 2020
- Shares of Nikola Corporation NKLA jumped 40.8% after the company entered a strategic partnership with General Motors that would start with the Nikola Badger, the company’s planned fully-electric and hydrogen-fuel cell electric pickup truck.
- Shares of The Boeing Company BA slid 5.8% on a news that production problems at a 787 Dreamliner factory prompted air-safety regulators to review quality-control lapses leading to long term delay in production.
- Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 6.2% after the company reported that it has lowered the price of its original exercise bike and has introduced a premium option and rolled out a new lower-priced treadmill.
- Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO surged 44.8% after the company disclosed that its product odevixibat met both primary endpoints in Phase 3 trial.
