Company News for Sep 8, 2023

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. ( PLAY ) shares tumbled 6.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 20243 revenues of $542.1 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558 million.

GameStop Corp.’s ( GME ) shares rose 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $1,163.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,143 million.

Shares of C3.ai Inc. ( AI ) plunged 12.2% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $61.4 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.1%.

Shares of UiPath Inc. ( PATH ) soared 11.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.

