Company News for Sep 8, 2022

Shares of Korn Ferry KFY plunged 11.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. ASO jumped 14% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.30, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07.

Coupa Software Inc.’s COUP shares soared 17.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09.

Guidewire Software Inc.’s GWRE shares rose 0.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.04.

