Company News for Sep 8, 2020

Shares of I-Mab IMAB rose 3.6% after the company announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab, I-Mab's Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody.

Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. LMPX jumped 31.7% after the company reported the acquisition of two automotive dealerships in the Southeast region.

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC soared 7.3% after the company reported results from a multi-year lung cancer prognosis and recurrence clinical study.

Shares of DPW Holdings, Inc. DPW surged 27.1% after the company reported that its Coolisys unit will partner to test an electric vehicle charger product line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.