Company News for Sep 7, 2022

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY plunged 18.4% following the unfortunate death of its Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal.

Shares of Signify Health Inc. SGFY gained 1.2% following news that CVS Health Corp. CVS will acquire it for $30.50 per share in cash.

Lowe's Companies Inc.’s LOW shares fell 1.3% after its Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg left as part of a broader reorganization.

Illumina Inc.’s ILMN shares surged 2.5% after the company plans to appeal EC’s decision to prohibit acquiring Grail.

