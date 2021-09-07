Company News for Sep 7, 2021

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO rose 1.2% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $6.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.88.

MongoDB, Inc.’s MDB shares rallied 26.3% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.24, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s HPE shares gained 0.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.

DocuSign, Inc.’s DOCU shares advanced 5.3% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39.

