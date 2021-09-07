Company News for Sep 7, 2021
- Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO rose 1.2% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $6.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.88.
- MongoDB, Inc.’s MDB shares rallied 26.3% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.24, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s HPE shares gained 0.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
- DocuSign, Inc.’s DOCU shares advanced 5.3% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Free Stock Analysis Report
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB): Free Stock Analysis Report
DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.