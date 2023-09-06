Company News for Sep 6, 2023

Brady Corp.’s ( BRC ) shares soared 11.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.

Airbnb Inc.’s ( ABNB ) shares jumped 7.2% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that this stock will join the S&P 500 Index effective Sep 18, before the opening bell.

Shares of Blackstone Inc. ( BX ) surged 3.6% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that this stock will join the S&P 500 Index effective Sep 18, before the opening bell.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. ( NXGN ) climbed 6.3% following news that the company is in final stage of negotiations with potential acquirer Thoma Bravo.

