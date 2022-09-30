Company News for Sep 30, 2022

Shares of CarMax Inc. KMX plunged 24.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.

Shares of Worthington Industries Inc. WOR plummeted 12.4% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.61, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.

Concentrix Corp.’s CNXC shares tumbled 6.6% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.95, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate $2.87.

Vail Resorts Inc.’s MTN shares rose 1.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $267.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.