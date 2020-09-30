Markets

Company News for Sep 30, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.'s SRNE shares soared 14.3% after the company declared promising preclinical data for its experimental COVID-19 antibody therapies STI-1499 and STI-2020.
  • Fitbit Inc.'s FIT shares surged 5.8% following news that Alphabet Inc. GOOGL is on track to win EU approval for its $2.1 billion acquisition of the company.  
  • Shares of NIO Ltd. NIO jumped 10.9% following news that the Chinese car maker is set to introduce an autonomous vehicle within next couple of years .
  • Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. BYND climbed 9.5% after the company secured a major expansion contract in more than 2,400 Walmart Inc. WMT stores.

      


Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE): Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular