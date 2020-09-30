Company News for Sep 30, 2020
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.'s SRNE shares soared 14.3% after the company declared promising preclinical data for its experimental COVID-19 antibody therapies STI-1499 and STI-2020.
- Fitbit Inc.'s FIT shares surged 5.8% following news that Alphabet Inc. GOOGL is on track to win EU approval for its $2.1 billion acquisition of the company.
- Shares of NIO Ltd. NIO jumped 10.9% following news that the Chinese car maker is set to introduce an autonomous vehicle within next couple of years .
- Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. BYND climbed 9.5% after the company secured a major expansion contract in more than 2,400 Walmart Inc. WMT stores.
