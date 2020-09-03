Company News for Sep 3, 2020

Shares of Macy's Inc. M rose 0.6% after reporting fiscal second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.81, narrower-than-the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share of $1.78.

Brown-Forman Corp. BF.B shares soared 10% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31.

Shares of H&R Block Inc. HRB gained 1.1% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. SERV shares jumped 8.8% after the company decided to sell its ServiceMaster Brands franchise business for $1.55 billion to Roark Capital.

