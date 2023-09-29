News & Insights

Company News for Sep 29, 2023

September 29, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

  • Accenture plc ‘s (ACN) shares tumbled 4.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $15.99 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.52%.
  • CarMax Inc.’s (KMX) shares Plunged 13.4% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $7.07 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.2%.
  • Shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL) soared 18.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31.
  • Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) tanked 4.4% after guiding higher-than-anticipated adjusted loss per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

