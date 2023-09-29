Company News for Sep 29, 2023

Accenture plc ‘s ( ACN ) shares tumbled 4.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $15.99 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.52%.

CarMax Inc.’s ( KMX ) shares Plunged 13.4% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $7.07 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.2%.

Shares of Jabil Inc. ( JBL ) soared 18.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31.

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. ( MU ) tanked 4.4% after guiding higher-than-anticipated adjusted loss per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.