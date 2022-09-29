Company News for Sep 29, 2022

Shares of Progress Software Corp. PRGS rose 1.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.

Shares of Thor Industries Inc. THO climbed 4.5% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $5.15, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13.

Cintas Corp.’s CTAS shares surged 2.9% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.39, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate $3.15.

Apple Inc.’s AAPL shares fell 1.3% following news that the company is mulling to drop its plan to increase the production of new iPhone due to lack of demand.

