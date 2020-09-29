Markets

Company News for Sep 29, 2020

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Uber Technologies Inc.'s UBER shares surged 3.2% after a judge ruled in favour of the company to resume operations in London, its biggest European market.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.'s AAL shares advanced 3.8% after the company secured a $5.5 billion government loan and possibility of securing more government loans in future.  
  • Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN gained 2.6% after the company announced that it will conduct this year's Prime Day on Oct 13 and 14.
  • Shares of Diageo plc DEO climbed 6.3% after the company projected an improvement of businesses in the second half of this year compared with the first half.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

