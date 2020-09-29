Company News for Sep 29, 2020
- Uber Technologies Inc.'s UBER shares surged 3.2% after a judge ruled in favour of the company to resume operations in London, its biggest European market.
- American Airlines Group Inc.'s AAL shares advanced 3.8% after the company secured a $5.5 billion government loan and possibility of securing more government loans in future.
- Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN gained 2.6% after the company announced that it will conduct this year's Prime Day on Oct 13 and 14.
- Shares of Diageo plc DEO climbed 6.3% after the company projected an improvement of businesses in the second half of this year compared with the first half.
Click to get this free report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Diageo plc (DEO): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- Forget Tesla's Battery Day, These EV Stories Are More Important
- ChargePoint, Switchback Energy Acquisition Enter Business Combination Agreement