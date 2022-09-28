Company News for Sep 28, 2022

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL fell 0.6% after reporting fourth quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $830.4 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate 1.65%.

Shares of TD SYNNEX Corp. SNX rose 0.3% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $15.36 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.63%.

United Natural Foods Inc.’s UNFI shares tanked 2.9% after the company posted fourth quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $7.27 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.34%.

Jabil Inc.’s JBL shares advanced 2.2% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.34, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14.

