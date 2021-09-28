Stocks

Company News for Sep 28, 2021

  • Beyond Meat, Inc.’s BYND shares rose 3.4% after the company reported that it is expanding the availability of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Classic Patties range by more than 1,500 Walmart stores.
  • Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT surged 50% after the company reported that its subsidiary, Skypersonic, has won a five-year contract from NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware, and support for the Simulated Mars mission.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s ITCI shares rose 2.8% after the company reported that clinical data for its experimental treatment for bipolar disorder showed reduced depressive symptoms.
  • Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC jumped 2.2% after the company reported significant advantages gained by remdesivir encapsulation within its lead COVID-19 candidate.

