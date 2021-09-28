Company News for Sep 28, 2021

Beyond Meat, Inc.’s BYND shares rose 3.4% after the company reported that it is expanding the availability of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Classic Patties range by more than 1,500 Walmart stores.

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT surged 50% after the company reported that its subsidiary, Skypersonic, has won a five-year contract from NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware, and support for the Simulated Mars mission.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s ITCI shares rose 2.8% after the company reported that clinical data for its experimental treatment for bipolar disorder showed reduced depressive symptoms.

Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC jumped 2.2% after the company reported significant advantages gained by remdesivir encapsulation within its lead COVID-19 candidate.

