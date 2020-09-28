Company News for Sep 28, 2020
- Trip.com Group Ltd's TCOM shares climbed 8.7% after posting second quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.27, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.
- The Boeing Co.'s BA shares surged 6.8% after the U.S. FAA chief decided to evaluate flight of the grounded 737 MAX to determine whether the flight can resume operations by year-end.
- Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX jumped 10.9% after the company announced the commencement of a final-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.K.
- Shares of Honeywell International Inc. HON gained 1.7% after the company raised its annual dividend by 3.3% to $3.72 per share from $3.60.
