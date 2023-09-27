Company News for Sep 27, 2023

Amazon.com Inc.’s ( AMZN ) shares tumbled 4% after the U.S. FTC and 17 state attorney generals sued the company with antitrust charges.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ) shares tanked 3.2% following news that Liberty Media has sent a proposal to the board of directors the former to merge the two corporate structures.

Shares of TD SYNNEX Corp. ( SNX ) plummeted 5.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $13.96 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 99.9%.

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. ( UNFI ) plunged 27.3% after the company provided weak adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2024.

