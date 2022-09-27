Company News for Sep 27, 2022

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS jumped 11.8% after Macao decided to allow Chinese tour groups to enter the casinos from November.

Shares of Atlas Corp. ATCO advanced 3.2% after Poseidon Acquisition increased its bid to $15.50 per share up from $14.45 for the acquisition of Atlas.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s AMC shares plunged 14.5% following news that it would sell 425 million units of its AMC Preferred Equity.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s EL shares rose 1.5% after the company entered into a partnership with BALMAIN focused on luxury beauty products.

