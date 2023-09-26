Company News for Sep 26, 2023

Amazon.com Inc.’s ( AMZN ) shares gained 1.7% after the company decided to invest $ 4 billion in AI startup Anthropic.

Alcoa Corp.’s ( AA ) shares plunged 6.1% after the company announced that its executive vice president William Oplinger would succeed Roy Harvey as the CEO and president.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. ( WSM ) soared 11.6% after an investment firm Green Equity Investors acquired a 5% in the company.

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. ( SCHW ) rose 0.4% after the company lowered fees on two fixed-income funds.

