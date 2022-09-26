Company News for Sep 26, 2022

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. COST tumbled 4.3% after the company said that it is seeing higher freight and labor costs going forward.

Shares of FedEx Corp. FDX tanked 3.4% after the company announced cost-cutting measures and increased its shipping rates.

Intel Corp.’s INTC shares slid 2% to its lowest since 2015 following escalation of the risk-free market interest rate.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s WBD shares dropped 1.8% to its lowest since 2019 following the fear of a recession in late 2022 or early 2023.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.