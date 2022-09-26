Stocks

Company News for Sep 26, 2022

  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. COST tumbled 4.3% after the company said that it is seeing higher freight and labor costs going forward.
  • Shares of FedEx Corp.FDX tanked 3.4% after the company announced cost-cutting measures and increased its shipping rates.
  • Intel Corp.’s INTC shares slid 2% to its lowest since 2015  following escalation of the risk-free market interest rate.  
  • Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s WBD shares dropped 1.8% to its lowest since 2019  following the fear of a recession in late 2022 or early 2023.

