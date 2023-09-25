Company News for Sep 25, 2023

Ford Motor Co.’s ( F ) shares gained 1.9% following progress in talks with the company’s striking United Auto Workers union.

Activision Blizzard Inc. ‘s ( ATVI ) shares rose 1.7% after the antitrust authority of Britain cleared Microsoft Corp.’s ( MSFT ) restructured $69 billion acquisition proposal of the former.

Shares of Seagen Inc. ( SGEN ) surged 3.5% after the company declared positive clinical trial data of its drug for patients with previously untreated bladder cancer.

Scholastic Corp.’s ( SCHL ) shares plunged 13.2% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss per share of $2.20, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $1.35.

