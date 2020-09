Company News for Sep 25, 2020

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI jumped 8.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05.

Accenture plc’s ACN shares plunged7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.70 per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.

Shares of Jabil Inc. JBL surged 6.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s FDS shares rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54.

