Markets

Company News for Sep 25, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI jumped 8.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05.
  • Accenture plc’s ACN shares plunged7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.70 per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.
  • Shares of Jabil Inc. JBL surged 6.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s FDS shares rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54.

Click to get this free report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular