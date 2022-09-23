Company News for Sep 23, 2022

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS tumbled 8.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $3.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 per share.

Accenture plc’s ACN shares declined 1.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $15.42 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.45 billion.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI fell 4.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $2.45 billion for the quarter ended August 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion.

Lennar Corporation’s LEN shares gained 2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $5.18 per share, surpassing. the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.76 per share.

