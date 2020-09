Company News for Sep 23, 2020

Neogen Corporation’s NEOG shares rose 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 5.6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk warned about the difficulties of speeding up production until 2022.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s BPMC shares jumped13% after the company announced top-line results from its Explorer and Pathfinder trials of Ayvakit in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis.

Shares of Blink Charging Co. BLNK rose 13.3% after the company reported sales and deployment of 539 electric vehicle charging stations across 24 states and 4 countries during the summer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.