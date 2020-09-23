Company News for Sep 23, 2020
- Neogen Corporation’s NEOG shares rose 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents.
- Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 5.6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk warned about the difficulties of speeding up production until 2022.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s BPMC shares jumped13% after the company announced top-line results from its Explorer and Pathfinder trials of Ayvakit in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis.
- Shares of Blink Charging Co. BLNK rose 13.3% after the company reported sales and deployment of 539 electric vehicle charging stations across 24 states and 4 countries during the summer.
Click to get this free report
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.