Markets

Company News for Sep 23, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Neogen Corporation’s NEOG shares rose 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 5.6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk warned about the difficulties of speeding up production until 2022.
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s BPMC shares jumped13% after the company announced top-line results from its Explorer and Pathfinder trials of Ayvakit in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis.
  • Shares of Blink Charging Co. BLNK rose 13.3% after the company reported sales and deployment of 539 electric vehicle charging stations across 24 states and 4 countries during the summer.

Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular