Company News for Sep 22, 2023

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ) gained 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $535.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $534.9 million.

FedEx Corporation’s ( FDX ) shares jumped 4.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 per share.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ) declined 2.7% on reports that Alphabet, Inc. ( GOOGL ) executives were planning to drop the company as its supplier of AI chips.

Amazon.com, Inc.’s ( AMZN ) shares tumbled 4.4% on the broader tech slump.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.