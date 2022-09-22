Company News for Sep 22, 2022

Shares of General Mills, Inc. GIS jumped 5.7% after the company announced first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 per share.

Beyond Meat, Inc.’s BYND shares declined 0.8% after the company suspended its COO Doug Ramsey after he was involved in a physical altercation last weekend resulting in third-degree battery charges.

Shares of Coty Inc. COTY gained 3.2% after the company shared its strategy to double sales of its skincare products by fiscal 2025.

The Chemours Company’s CC shares plummeted 8.4% after the company lowered its full-year guidance.

