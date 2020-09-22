Company News for Sep 22, 2020
- Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT shares rose 1.1% after the company announced the acquisition of ZeniMax Media and its game publisher Bethesda Softworks for $7.5 billion in cash.
- Shares of Roku, Inc. ROKU surged 17.7% after the company announced a streaming carriage deal with Peacock.
- Nikola Corporation’s NKLA shares plunged 19.3% after the company announced that Executive Chairman Trevor Milton has stepped down amid allegations.
- Shares of Illumina, Inc. ILMN fell 8.6% after the company announced plans to acquire GRAIL for $8 billion in cash and stock consideration.
