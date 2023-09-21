News & Insights

Company News for Sep 21, 2023

September 21, 2023

  • Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) surged 19.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.
  • Coty Inc.’s (COTY) shares jumped 4.5% after the company raised its guidance for fiscal 2024, which it expects to get a boost from its prestige fragrance business.
  • Pinterest, Inc.’s (PINS) gained 3.1% after the company announced a share buyback program of up to $1 billion.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) declined 2.4% on the broader technology sector slump.

