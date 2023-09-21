Company News for Sep 21, 2023

) surged 19.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.

) surged 19.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.

Coty Inc.’s (

COTY