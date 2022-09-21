Company News for Sep 21, 2022

Shares of Ford Motor Company F declined 1.8% after the company said that it will be left with more unfinished vehicles and supply chain crisis will cost an additional $1 billion in the third quarter.

Humana Inc.’s HUM shares gained 0.4% after the company raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG advanced 6.4% after a Federal judge ruled that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH cannot take over the company.

Cognex Corporation’s CGNX shares rallied 6.5% after the company lifted its revenue outlook for the third quarter.

