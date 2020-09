Company News for Sep 21, 2020

Shares of Roche Holding AG RHHBY rose 1% after the company reported that hospitalized COVID-19 patients taking rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra were less likely to need mechanical ventilation than those receiving placebo.

Shares of Pivotal Investment Corporation II PIC surged 14.3% after the company reported a merger deal with XL Fleet which holds an enterprise value of $1 billion.

Shares of Immutep Limited IMMP jumped 18.1% after the company reported improving results from Stage I of Phase II TACTI-002 study.

Shares of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. JAX rose 21.5% after the company reported that sales volumes for the first three weeks of September averaged 90% of that of 2019 sales.

