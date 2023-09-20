Company News for Sep 20, 2023

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ( APOG ) gained 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.

Block, Inc.’s ( SQ ) declined 2.8% following news that Alyssa Henry, who leads Block’s Square merchant business, will be leaving the company, according to a regulatory filing.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( RKLB ) tumbled 7.5% following the company’s first launch failure in over two years.