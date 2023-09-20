News & Insights

Company News for Sep 20, 2023

September 20, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

  • Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) gained 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.
  • Block, Inc.’s (SQ) declined 2.8% following news that Alyssa Henry, who leads Block’s Square merchant business, will be leaving the company, according to a regulatory filing.
  • Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) tumbled 7.5% following the company’s first launch failure in over two years.
  • Pinterest, Inc.’s (PINS) gained 3.2% after company executives said that they now expect strong year-over-year growth in revenues following a slowdown earlier.

