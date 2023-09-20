Company News for Sep 20, 2023

- Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) gained 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.
- Block, Inc.’s (SQ) declined 2.8% following news that Alyssa Henry, who leads Block’s Square merchant business, will be leaving the company, according to a regulatory filing.
- Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) tumbled 7.5% following the company’s first launch failure in over two years.
- Pinterest, Inc.’s (PINS) gained 3.2% after company executives said that they now expect strong year-over-year growth in revenues following a slowdown earlier.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Block, Inc. (SQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.