Company News for Sep 20, 2022

Zacks Equity Research
  • Shares of Wix.com Ltd. WIX soared 15.7% after activist investor Starboard Value revealed that it has a 9% stake in the company.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.’s COIN shares declined 5.5% as the sentiment for the crypto exchange operator was dented by the multi-month lows in cryptocurrencies.
  • Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH gained 1.5% after the company announced that it has initiated a $250 million stock buyback program, wherein it will buy 9.6 million shares held by GSK plc GSK.
  • Shares of vaccine maker Moderna, Inc. MRNA tumbled 7.1% after President Joe Biden said in an interview a day ago that the “pandemic is over”.

