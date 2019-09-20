Markets

Company News For Sep 20, 2019

  • Shares of Target Corporation TGT rose 0.8% after the company announced a $5 billion share buyback plan and a quarterly dividend
  • Westwater Resources, Inc.’s WWR shares jumped 22.3% after the company announced an agreement to purchase natural flake graphite for Coosa Project
  • Shares of Eros International Plc EROS soared 38.2% after the company announced that it will collaborate with Microsoft to develop the next generation online video platform
  • Overstock.com, Inc.’s OSTK shares fell 3.8% after the company's CEO Patrick Byrne sold his stake in the company

