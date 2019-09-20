Company News For Sep 20, 2019
- Shares of Target Corporation TGT rose 0.8% after the company announced a $5 billion share buyback plan and a quarterly dividend
- Westwater Resources, Inc.’s WWR shares jumped 22.3% after the company announced an agreement to purchase natural flake graphite for Coosa Project
- Shares of Eros International Plc EROS soared 38.2% after the company announced that it will collaborate with Microsoft to develop the next generation online video platform
- Overstock.com, Inc.’s OSTK shares fell 3.8% after the company's CEO Patrick Byrne sold his stake in the company
Click to get this free report
Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Eros International PLC (EROS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Uranium Resources, Inc. (WWR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.