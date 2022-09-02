Company News for Sep 2, 2022

Shares of Ciena Corporation CIEN plummeted 10.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s OLLI shares declined 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.22 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share.

Shares of Science Applications International Corporation SAIC gained 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 per share.

Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO shares tumbled 6.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.

