Company News for Sep 2, 2020

Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT climbed 6.3% after the company announced of launching a new membership service Walmart+ later this month that will combine online and in-store benefits.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s ZM shares soared 40.8% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL surged 4% following news that the company asked suppliers to make 75 - 80 million 5G iPhones by the end of this year.

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA shares tumbled 4.7% after the company announced to raise $5 billion through the sale of stock over a period of time to support its aggressive expansions.

