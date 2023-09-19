Company News for Sep 19, 2023

- Shares of The Clorox Company (CLX) declined 2.4% after the company said that a cybersecurity attack was identified last month which could weigh on its fiscal first-quarter results.
- Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) shares jumped 1.7% after the company released its major iOS 1.7 update.
- Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) fell 2.1% as more than 13,000 United Auto Workers continued their strike for the fourth day.
- General Motors Company’s (GM) shares declined 1.8% after the United Auto Workers continued their strike.
