Company News for Sep 19, 2023

Shares of The Clorox Company ( CLX ) declined 2.4% after the company said that a cybersecurity attack was identified last month which could weigh on its fiscal first-quarter results.

Apple Inc.’s ( AAPL ) shares jumped 1.7% after the company released its major iOS 1.7 update.

Shares of Ford Motor Company ( F ) fell 2.1% as more than 13,000 United Auto Workers continued their strike for the fourth day.

General Motors Company’s ( GM ) shares declined 1.8% after the United Auto Workers continued their strike.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.