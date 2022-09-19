Company News for Sep 19, 2022

Shares of Arconic Corporation ARNC declined 4.8% after the company trimmed its annual forecast owing to a rise in a number of production costs and higher energy prices in Europe.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares declined 1.7% after oil prices continued to decline for the third straight week.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 2.2% after transport stocks took a hit on concerns of slowing global shipment volumes which may lead to an economic slowdown.

Bowlero Corp.’s BOWL shares jumped 7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.09 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share.

